On April 15, 2019, Notre Dame Cathedral, one of the most famous Catholic temples in the world, caught fire.

Notre Dame, the 850-year-old cathedral hit by fire a year ago, is an icon of the French capital

For hours, the 850-year-old cathedral was on fire until the ceiling and its iconic central tower collapsed.

“Like all of our countrymen, I am sad to see that this part of us is on fire,” lamented President Emmanuel Macron at the time.

The flames have saddened not only France, but everyone who sees this Gothic temple as a masterpiece of art and architecture.

Notre Dame received 13 million visitors each year.

One year after fire, Notra Dame remains closed to the public

Built between 1163 and 1345 on the Île de la Cité, Notre Dame de Paris is one of the oldest Gothic cathedrals and the third largest in the world, after those in Cologne (Germany) and Milan (Italy).

In the midst of the tragedy, however, a team of scientists is at least trying to get something positive out of coal and ash.

As a result of the fire, areas of the church that were never accessed were exposed.

Specialists in structures, materials and chemicals, for example, will have access to safes they could not previously exploit, Aline Magnien, director of the Historical Monuments Research Laboratory (LRMH, for its French acronym) told BBC News Mundo of the French government leading the reconstruction of Notre Dame.

They will also be able to learn more details about the construction system used more than 800 years ago, as well as stones and metals exposed after the flames that had not been analyzed until now.

“We will understand better how (the cathedral) was built and also how it was destroyed,” says Magnien.

The cathedral took a photo for hours before firefighters could control the flames

This unexpected opportunity will allow researchers to reveal mysteries about the cathedral’s origin, the evolution of climate change in the region and even the psychological impact that the event caused among Parisians.

What are these investigations and what secrets are being revealed?

The ashes of the “forest”

One of the greatest architectural treasures consumed by the Notre Dame fire was the so-called “forest” on the church’s roof.

This “forest” was an immense structure 100 meters long, 13 wide and 10 high, which formed a kind of attic.

About 1,300 wooden beams were used in its construction, each from a different tree.

The forest was a structure built with 1,300 oak beams

Some of these trees are estimated to be between 300 and 400 years old.

Part of this attic turned to ashes and the other is charred on the floor, but it is still a treasure trove of information for researchers.

So far, with the help of robots, almost a thousand pieces of wood in different carbonization states have been collected and cataloged.

According to an article in the journal Nature, the first observations have already confirmed that the “forest” was made of oak trees, but future studies will show where these trees came from. This, in turn, will allow us to learn more about forestry and economic activity in the region in the Middle Ages.

The wood also functions as a “climate archive”, says biomolecular archaeologist Martine Regert àNature.

The central tower of Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed during the fire

With these data, scientists will be able to compare the medieval climate of the Paris region with the warming caused by the human activity that we experience today.

Lead in the air

The roof of the cathedral that covered the “forest” was built in the 19th century and had a protective film made of lead, a highly toxic material.

After the fire, fears arose among Parisians that lead vapor would spread and pollute the air in nearby neighborhoods, where several schools exist.

In subsequent studies, LRMH researchers concluded that the flames did not reach 1,700 ° C, which is the temperature at which lead evaporates. “The analysis of oxygen and carbon in the rings (of the trunks) allows us to determine the temperature and the amount of rain over time,” says Regert.

Most of the lead melted at a lower temperature – about 300 ° C – and flowed through channels, forming stalactites that are now seen hanging in vaults, Aurélia Azéma, a metallurgical chemist at LRMH, told Science magazine.

But Azéma and her colleagues also claim that in some areas the temperature of the fire has exceeded 600 ° C, a point where lead is oxidized in a kind of aerosol.

“It’s like a hair spray,” says Azéma. A yellow cloud seen over the cathedral during the fire led to the conclusion that at least some of the lead had mixed with the air.

That is what experts know so far, but they want to go further.

On the one hand, they will investigate whether the leaks of lead in the cathedral roof could be arriving and contaminating the waters of the River Seine, which runs through Paris.

Scientists investigate if Notre Dame lead is reaching the waters of the Seine

They will do something similar with samples found in nearby neighborhoods, to determine whether this lead comes from the cathedral or other sources of contamination.

The Notre Dame lead study will also provide clues as to the mines from which it was mined.

For Magnien, the presence of lead is one of the biggest challenges they face in the restoration of Notre Dame.

“We have to clean the walls and objects of the cathedral before we can reopen it to the public,” says Magnien. “It is an interesting challenge.”

Emotional impact

The restoration of the cathedral was not without controversy.

Notre Dame is closely linked to the feelings of the French, so there was controversy about how best to reconstruct it.

Notre Dame Cathedral is famous for its stained glass

This highly emotionally charged technical debate became an opportunity for ethnologists and anthropologists to study the less tangible consequences of the fire.

A group of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Institute of Contemporary Anthropology in Paris (IIAC), for example, was tasked with interviewing tourists, neighbors, donors, guides, musicians who played in the cathedral and church members to learn more about the psychological effect that the fire could have caused. How their attitude towards the cathedral has changed and how they organize to take care of their future.

“Notre Dame is not just a monument,” Sylvie Sagnes, an ethnologist at IIAC, told Science magazine. “After the fire, people are still emotionally involved.”

The Notre Dame fire caused a strong emotional impact among Parisians

The future

The plans of the government and the LRMH were to reopen Notre Dame in 2021. But those plans have been changed since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following preventive measures, work was suspended.

“We don’t know when we will be back,” says Magnien.

This, however, does not diminish the enthusiasm of the researchers, who believe that, at the end of the reconstruction work, the church may be more beautiful and imposing than before the fire.

By cleaning lead, for example, they would also remove dirt caused by years of car pollution and people visits.

It is not yet certain how the central tower of the cathedral will be rebuilt

None of the paintings have been damaged, but according to Magnien, they will be cleaned and restored, as will their famous stained glass.

Regarding the future of the tower, which collapsed in the fire, there is uncertainty.

“We don’t know yet (what will happen to the needle),” says Magnien. “Everything will depend on the restoration options.”

Magnien, however, is optimistic.

“Notre Dame will be as beautiful as before, maybe more!”, He says. “It will be cleaner and brighter.”

