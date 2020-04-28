Paralyzed since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic, the reconstruction of Notre Dame de Paris resumed idling yesterday with the development of security measures to allow the progressive return of its workers.

At first glance, nothing betrays that the Parisian cathedral inaugurates a new stage. Only the occasional passage of a worker, covered in overalls and a mask, indicates that the activity returns to a temple that brushed its sinking when the fire of April 15, 2019 destroyed its central needle and part of its cover.

Christophehe is one of those employees. 28 years old and originally from Metz, in the east of the country, for him it is also the first day of work in this historical work as one of those in charge of the decontamination work.

The fire melted much of the lead plates on the roof and spread them around the area in the form of contaminating particles, and the device previously installed to protect personnel will be reinforced to also avoid possible COVID-19 infection.

That first group of workers has been in charge since Monday that the locker rooms, showers and offices are adapted to the social distancing measures imposed by the French Executive to curb the pandemic.

In addition to overalls and masks, the public body that orchestrates the restoration has planned the distribution of hydroalcoholic gel facilitated by the luxury consortium LVMH, hotel accommodation at cost price for those who need it and meals offered by the Heritage Foundation and the group Sodexo restaurant.

Christophe is completely covered and trusts that it will be enough: “We will see how I am when all this is over,” he says.

The chief architect,Phillippe Villeneuve, at the head of the stabilization and recovery work, gathered on Monday at the foot of the temple a dozen people in charge to assess that the new sanitary device is ready for the reincorporation of the bulk of workers, in principle from May 4. “We can’t get co-workers back to work if we don’t provide them with safe conditions,” he said, aware that strict adherence to the rules will also require adaptation time.

The installation of new changing rooms and showers was already underway before on March 16, the day before the confinement began in France, it was paralyzed by the health situation.

The removal of the scaffolding that was raised a year ago to restore the spire of the central tower and that the fire left charred does not have a fixed date, but it is estimated that it could take place in three or four weeks.

Despite the numerous obstacles, such as heavy storms, that the planned calendar has encountered in the last year, Villeneuve hopes to respect the date of 2024 advanced by the president,Emmanuel Macron, for the reopening of the temple.

