It may seem very little in the face of the enormous task still pending, but it tastes like a lot. Notre Dame de Paris reopened its front esplanade on Sunday, more than a year after a fire threatened to destroy the eight-century-old Gothic cathedral and leave its immediate surroundings contaminated with lead.

As soon as they heard the news, the Vecuña, a retired couple of Portuguese origin who live near the cathedral, came to examine, like many other Parisians, the piece of the esplanade Juan Pablo II —that is what the space in front of the facade with the bell towers that the firefighters in extremis saved the fatal night of April 15-16, 2019 – now open to the public. “For me, this is like a rebirth, I have missed the cathedral, Notre Dame is a part of France, the heart of the country,” said Carmen Vecuña, excited.

With almost the same words, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, expressed herself shortly afterwards, when she went together with the Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, and the highest ecclesiastical authorities of the capital to visit, also for the first time, the esplanade long covered by a wall while undergoing intense decontamination tasks.

Today this is a form of almost rebirth, we must continue to be cautious, but I think we can feel happy to return to this symbolic place, Notre Dame is the soul of Paris Anne Hidalgo

“Paris has been subjected to many tests, the fire of the cathedral was one of the biggest, then this epidemic. Today this is a form of almost rebirth, we must continue to be cautious, but I think we can feel happy to return to this symbolic place, Notre Dame is the soul of Paris, “said the councilor. “It is an extraordinary sign to be able to recover this place on Pentecost,” celebrated the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit. “This will allow us to be able to admire our beloved cathedral from a little closer.”

The reopening of the esplanade is a “first stage to recover Notre Dame,” Minister Riester said. “It is a small step towards April 2024, but step by step we are moving forward with resolution,” said Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, head of the reconstruction project.

It is not such a small step. The esplanade where the millions of tourists who visited Notre Dame each year used to queue to enter was the first thing that should have been opened to a public eager to see, even if only from the outside, one of the most emblematic buildings of the French capital and of Europe. But the obstacles have seemed almost like a new curse after the fire that destroyed the cathedral’s roof and much of its central nave in April last year.

First was the lead. The fire melted 500 tons of lead from the roof of Notre Dame, which spread around the cathedral. One of the most affected areas was the esplanade, immediately closed to the public. Pollution even brought reconstruction work to a standstill last summer. It has taken many months and several intensive cleaning processes before the health authorities gave their approval to the reopening of the esplanade.

After numerous postponements, the idea was to reopen the public area of ​​the cathedral’s facade on April 15, on the first anniversary of the fire. But then the coronavirus arrived. Like the rest of Paris, Notre Dame was the victim of confinement that paralyzed her works again and, of course, all plans to gradually bring her back to life.

Now at last, on the eve of France moving on to its next phase of de-escalation, it has been possible. And its managers expect everything to accelerate, including works that are two months late.

The main thing now is to remove at once the 500 tons of molten scaffolding that continue to threaten the cathedral. “This week the scaffolding installation will be resumed in order to remove those that were burned. Starting June 8, progress will be much more evident from the outside, “General Georgelin promised Sunday.

And when a new ceremony at Notre Dame? At the moment, there are no dates, Archbishop Aupetit acknowledged to a group of journalists. “We just celebrated one on Good Friday and there will be similar small ceremonies on important dates, we are thinking about the symbolic moments, to give a little hope to everyone. The important thing is to show that this cathedral is still alive and that it will be rebuilt, “he stressed.