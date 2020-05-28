Telemundo

Telemundo News launched the first podcast series produced by its award-winning research unit “Noticias Telemundo Investiga”. The series is titled “296+ Days” and narrates the heartbreaking experience of an undocumented immigrant who spent 296 days confined in solitary confinement in two detention centers of the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE) in Louisiana.

Presented by the driver of Telemundo News, Julio Vaqueiro, and narrated by Belisa Morillo and Damià Bonmatí, two members of the team of “Noticias Telemundo Investiga”, the series tells the story of Anderson Gutiérrez, a 27-year-old man who sought political asylum in the United States after fleeing what he said were death threats in his native Guatemala.. Gutiérrez then spent more than a year in ICE detention centers.

The series is based on six months of recorded telephone conversations with Gutiérrez while he remained in solitary confinement, a period that coincided with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The series provides listeners with a first-person account of what life is like for some detained undocumented immigrants.

“In many ways, Anderson Gutiérrez’s story mirrors that of thousands of Latinos seeking political asylum in the United States.”, said Elena González, senior producer of “Noticias Telemundo Investiga”. “It is also a story about the world’s largest immigration detention system.”

The “Noticias Telemundo Investiga” team won an Emmy in 2018 in the category of Investigative Journalism Featured in Spanish by history “The Nadien,” who explored the dangerous journey some migrants face in their attempts to reach the United States.

The original podcast series is the latest addition to the audio content of Telemundo. The driver of Telemundo, Julio Vaqueiro, he is also a presenter of the podcast “I was there.”

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO PART I & II OF THE SERIES

The series is also available in Spotify and Apple Podcasts

