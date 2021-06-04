Notice of alleged scam to Spanish boxers and boxing gyms

It communicates to us Mustafa Chadlioui, the former amateur and professional champion of Spain, that there is an alleged Pakistani swindler who has already deceived several boxers and gym owners in Spain, with the offer of quality boxing equipment and good prices, with brands such as Army War Boxing or King of Sport.

This individual, called or who uses the name of Rana Ali Raza, could have deceived more than one, and Chadlioui wishes that in ESPABOX we publicize these events to warn possible victims and also so that those who have suffered some deception of this person, communicate it to him to make a joint complaint to the Pakistani consulate.

We trust that justice will fix this situation in which some people have been involved with deliveries of money of up to 700 euros in more than one case.

You can contact Mustafá Chadlioui through Instagram, at @mustafa_amazig