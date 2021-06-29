Nothing will present its first product on July 27

Nothing, the new company of Carl Pei (one of the founders of OnePlus), has announced that it will unveil its first product on July 27. Specifically, It will be a true wireless type headset that promise to combine “raw beauty, precise engineering and a pure sound experience.”

“What differentiates us is that we put design at the center,” the company explained in a statement which also highlighted the presence of teenage engineering as founding partners of the company. “Our mission is to remove the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future,” said the company.

Nothing, let’s remember, has received investment from GV –Google Ventures–, Tony Fadell (creator of the iPod), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (co-founder and CEO of Reddit) and Casey Neistat (the well-known youtuber and creator of the social network Beme). Leading the corporation, in addition, is Carl Pei, one of the co-founders of the well-known mobile phone brand OnePlus – owned by Oppo.

The Nothing Ear (1) will be only the first product of an entire ecosystem

In the statement, the London-based company also insists that Nothing Ear (1) is just the first product of an entire ecosystem they are preparing. On what will come in the future, yes, they have not given too many details.

Carl Pei left OnePlus at the end of 2020. Shortly after, he announced the creation of his new technology company: Nothing. Since then, the London-based company has made several announcements, including the partnership with teenage engineering, the arrival of new investors and the closing of a commercialization agreement with Selfridges.

The market for true wireless headphones is one of the most competitive at the moment. Leading it is Apple, whose AirPods are the undisputed kings when it comes to sales. Behind them, according to data from Counterpoint Research, are the products of other brands such as Samsung or Xiaomi, which have also taken a considerable share of the market. Nothing, therefore, will enter a niche full of competition.

