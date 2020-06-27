Who would have thought at the beginning of the year that we would long for new game presentations to be more focused? Having a new Nintendo Direct, new Indie World… Precisely, today we come to talk about a game that confirmed its arrival on consoles at Indie World in March. We refer to Superliminal, developed by Pillow Castle, which has presented the trailer that reveals when said landing will take place. Superliminal’s debut date on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will take place on July 7. But what is the game about? Well, we are facing a puzzle game that plays with the perspective of the player and the objects he finds in his path.

What do you think about the arrival of Superliminal on Nintendo Switch? Know that if you want to get this intriguing title you will need to pay € 17.99, as well as have 3.96 GB of free memory on your console. As always, do not forget to let us know your impressions in the comments or on our social networks. To finish we leave you with the launch trailer of the title, since an image is worth a thousand words and believe us when we tell you that you are not going to see things the same way after enjoying this puzzle game. See you!

Superliminal console launch trailer

