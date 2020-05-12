▲ Zambotti and other athletes give talks on the Internet about their competitive experience.Photo Conade

Recovered after overcoming the coronavirus, the former judoka Vanessa Zambotti affirms that humanity will not be as before and we will be more alert not to contract diseases, some more deadly than others, such as the contagion that she had when she made purchases in a market in the City of Mexico.

Refugee in her apartment in Roma Sur, the Chihuahuan woman completed one month since she started with symptoms on April 9; He had a sore throat, headache, and body pain, as well as temperature. Three times it tested positive for Covid-19.

Fortunately, Vanessa says, he never coughed or gasped, but he did have that anguish and uncertainty that something could happen to him when he was away from his family. The pulmonologist who attended her and with the treatment that she prescribed for those 22 days, in which I was locked up and did not work, helped me a lot.

The best judoka that Mexico has had considered that we are experiencing a difficult situation (with the pandemic) and it will no longer be the same; In the case of sports, specifically contact sports, everything will change with events without an audience.

It is an appreciation that is not far from reality in fear of more infections that have caused deaths. With all this, it will take more time to reactivate the powers, until a cure against the coronavirus is found.

Vanessa has not detached herself from the sport that gave her satisfactions with medals in World Cups, Pan American and Central American Games. The Olympian is part of the continental confederation of the specialty and does projects at home, to upload them to the different platforms with routines of physical activation in this quarantine.

He also keeps in touch on social networks with colleagues. Along with former taekwondoín Ricardo del Real, he conducts talks with active and retired athletes; We have anecdotes and it is a moment of distraction that we all like to mitigate the shelter at home, said the graduate in communication.

