“Nothing will be as before”

04/21/2021 at 11:09 PM CEST

No club from the French or German league was finally part of the list of the 12 creators of the Super League. In the case of France, the guest was PSG, who declined the proposal, and there was no thought of the other club in the country that recently bathes with the greats, the Olympique de Lyon.

Your president, Jean-Michel Classrooms, expressed his opinion about the new competition in an interview in l’Équipe and said that from now on there will not be the same relationship with the 12.

“As if nothing had happened, no! I read very carefully what Karl-Heinz Rummenigg said. He explained that we had to build bridges despite the walls. But nothing will be like before& rdquor ;, commented. “We have to make sure, if your return is confirmed, that there has been a long-term commitment so that this type of initiative is not considered again & rdquor ;.

Despite that, the president said he had a few moments to think about it.

“I was wondering, as president of Olympique de Lyon, if I had the right to miss this ‘opportunity'”, added Aulas. “I was convinced that I had to refuse and say it, but on the other hand, I did not know if I had to say: we will never go. We were talking about such huge amounts of money … The position of Nasser (Al-Khelaïfi) helped me a lot. He was irritated at the time by the form and means used by PSG. But from the moment Nasser resisted more than everyone else, he showed that it was necessary to stay on the UEFA and PSG train.& rdquor ;.