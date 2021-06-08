Nothing under her coat, Celia Lora opens it and shows off charms | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful mexican model Celia Lora keeps her public always happy sharing images of her beauty and this time I only need a beautiful and elegant coat plush which she opened to show off her charms, as she was not wearing anything underneath.

That’s right, this is a video clip that was shared on his Official instagram, in the stories section where he usually takes us by the hand to his adventures showing us everything he does behind the scenes.

As sure you will know the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora has become a whole influencer And that is why this time she was in charge of modeling this elegant plush coat for a brand that I trust her to share, and she also showed that she had another very elegant black sequined dress that also made her look quite pretty.

He also presumed to us that a procedure was also performed on his hair to make it totally straight and it was quite long and beautiful in fact, he was sharing some videos while moving his hair in front of the camera to create his entertainment.

Of course, this is part of her great job, as she has been in contact with various companies to promote them at the same time that they give her some products and services so that she can try them first-hand and can recommend them.

This time it was the turn of Guadalajara, a store from that city that is quite happy to be collaborating with the model, so if you are interested in any of its products, this is the right time.

In addition, the beautiful young woman also received some cakes and brownies in her apartment directly, so she managed to share this entrepreneur who was in charge of cooking them so that she could enjoy them to the fullest.

The fans of Celia Lora are more than happy to know so many new things on her profile as well as being able to pamper themselves with her beautiful images such as today’s video that left her fans more than in love.

She continues to enjoy Celia Lora in Show News where we rescue her best stories, videos, photos and all that attractive content in which the Mexican is participating, she does not stop creating and wants you to continue supporting her as her audience always does.