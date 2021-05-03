Nothing that surpasses it: acid critic from Mexico to Juan Carlos Osorio

Colombians Abroad



Nothing that surpasses it: acid criticism from Mexico to Juan Carlos Osorio



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz May 1, 2021, 04:41 pm

This time it was not the journalists but a former member of the national team.

Almost three years have passed since he left the national team and there is still strong criticism of Juan Carlos Osorio from Mexican territory … Nothing that can overcome him.

This time it was not the journalists who aimed at the coach, the person responsible was Luis Hernández, a legendary striker who passed through Monterrey, Necaxa, Boca Juniors and America.

In dialogue with ‘Más Allá Del Deporte’, the one born in Veracruz vehemently assured that Osorio “left nothing” to Mexican soccer and even, in his opinion, “he only came for a walk”. He threw it with everything.

His argument goes through what the Risaraldense is most criticized for: the rotations. “It didn’t have an alignment, a sequence. There were always changes. It may be hard what he says but I did not like it, he did not transmit, he did not take the essence of the Mexican player … in important moments he did not give the width as a coach “, he sentenced.

He precisely considers that the fateful defeat against Chile in Copa América 2016 (0-7) was the moment “to have resigned and left.”

The conclusion of the Juan Carlos Osorio period in Mexico: “It passed without pain or glory … he did not leave something positive for soccer here”

Watch the video from minute 40:28