Nothing stopped Luis Miguel with Mariah Carey Why did it end? | Instagram

Mariah carey was the woman with whom he singer Luis Miguel seemed to have one of his most stable relationships, this at least long before Aracely Arámbula appeared in his life.

At one point in your life, Luis Miguel, one of the greatest figures of music in Mexico, met one of the most famous and talented singers in the United States and everything seemed to go from strength to strength and even wedding rumors circulated around them.

However, from one moment to another everything vanished, as is known the list of loves of “Puerto Rican“It has been made up of a large number of romances, most of them, ephemeral something that would not be the exception and unfortunately the interpreter of” All I Want For Christmas Is You “, was able to verify it.

According to what the New York singer captured through her book “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” it was completely the opposite of what she imagined since in addition to revealing that her first date was not so dreamed of, another aspect that greatly influenced their relationship was the character of the “divo de México”, “It was very difficult” as he points out.

You may also be interested in Lindsay Lohan, Luis Miguel shot a Disney actress

It is in a fragment of the book, where the so-called “supreme songbird” plasma “Micky” was kind, generous and spontaneous “, but in the worst moments, he was erratic and anxious, as if a black cloud settled over his head.

It should be remembered that Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri did not have a history of a “normal” family life, for several years he has dealt with very hard things that he experienced at a young age, starting with the disappearance of his mother, the departure of his father, regrets, custody of his younger brother.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

“Irreconcilable differences”

Another aspect that Mariah reveals in her book is that for Luis Miguel, race was a very important factor, the music producer has always identified herself as an Afro-descendant woman, this became a difficult difference to overcome in the relationship.

Possibly, the now 52-year-old singer would already notice some signs from the first date in which she points out that she did not feel very comfortable with the Mexican at first because of his surprising way of drinking, his disheveled appearance, which at some point in the appointment she asked her nephew to help her get out of there.

Later, “Luismi” would apologize the next day by sending her a jewel from the prestigious Bulgari brand, marking the beginning of their three-year romance during which they became the main focus of attention. Until their breakup.

The famous would have revealed in some interviews that she even went through bad times that led her to the hospital since supposedly it would be her mental health who most resented the break.

It may interest you Insuperable? Luis Miguel dedicated a success to Alejandra Ávalos

In his book he reveals that at some point he knew it was time to separate. “We had a good time and I still remember him fondly, but at the end of the day, he was not the one,” he described in his text.

In the middle of the next launch of Luis Miguel’s series, which will arrive on April 18 on Netflix, the story that emerged between 1998 and 2001 with the actress and philanthropist will be portrayed in the middle of the chapters.

It will be the British actress Jade Ewen who brings the interpreter of “Without You” to life in the plot of the content platform.

It may interest you By Belinda, Christian Nodal assures Joan Sebastián wins

She has served as a singer and actress, born in London of Jamaican descent, currently 33 years old, Jade is known for having represented the United Kingdom at Eurovision in 2009, a “Music Festival” in which she performed the song “It´ s my time “, I am also part of the group” Sugababes “