“Nothing more to say, Your Honor”

Last Friday, the singer Isabel pantoja He surprised Top Star viewers with a taunt directed at his son, Kiko Rivera. Risto Mejide, one of the mentors of the contest together with Pantoja and Danna Paola, asked the tonadillera if she believed that talent was inherited. “Not”, she answered bluntly.

Two days later, Kiko Rivera has answered to that hint of his mother through a message on Instagram where he has not beat around the bush.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, “wrote the singer’s son.

The DJ also frames the Instagram post with a devastating comment: “Nothing more to sayYour Honor. “

This Saturday, Kiko Rivera’s wife, Irene Rosales, he replied with the following zasca to Isabel Pantoja: “There are many artists, not only in the world of music, where they have drawn the talent of their mother or grandfather (…). To say that it is not inherited … My daughter has not inherited her grandfather’s eyes either, what do I do?“, has said in the program Viva la vida.