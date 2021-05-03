“Nothing like celebrating it by playing against the best”

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image had a successful debut at the Mutua Madrid Open where he obtained his first victory in a Masters 1000 tournament by beating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4 and 6-0 and will face Rafael Nadal in the second round just the day that the Murcian reaches the age of majority.

Alcaraz will turn eighteen on Wednesday, a day in which the world number two and first favorite in the Caja Mágica will be measured.

“It is always said that turning 18 is special but that the most special thing is to say that you celebrate it by playing with the best in tennis history and one of your tennis idols. Your 18th birthday gift is not forgotten and I will not forget this moment, “said Carlos Alcaraz.

The Murcian tennis player, guest of the tournament and a reference for the future of Spanish tennis, assumes the comparisons with Nadal. He tries to abstract himself from the environment and put aside his nerves.

“There are many comparisons and I’m sure they will talk about me, Rafa, they will compare … What if the new generation and the legend … I’ll try to do my best, play what I know, improve and enjoy. There will be people who will tell me that I have nothing to do or things like that but they do not know what it is to play against these types of players and what I feel on the court. I will be nervous, but I will try to be calm and do my best“, indicated Carlos Alcaraz.

The rapid progression of Carlos Alcaraz requires hasty assimilation. The young tennis player works to manage all the emotions and affect him as little as possible on the court.

“I work hard to manage my nerves better and better and play a game that I have to play.. Try to be true to my style. Little by little I am improving and these games help me to grow and every moment that appears in the games I will take advantage of it to continue improving, “he explained.

Carlos Alcaraz has made his debut at the Mutua Madrid Open, a tournament that until recently he was still as a fan and that he now sees as the protagonist.

“I have always wanted to play in Madrid. I have come for many years and I have seen many players and games. I wanted to play and the dream of being number one in the world. Playing here is super special and a dream come true for me, “said Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, former world number one and one of the most relevant players in the history of Spanish tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that throughout the game against Adrian Mannarino he was nervous although he could be true to his style.