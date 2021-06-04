Nothing is more addictive than the past. Trailer and poster of ‘Reminiscence’

From the hand of the screenwriter, director and producer Lisa Joy comes’Reminiscence‘, Warner Bros. Pictures action thriller starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. It lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae (Ferguson), a new client, appears. Although Mae only comes to your office to find a lost object, it will turn into a dangerous obsession.

As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he discovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, must answer the big question: How far would you go to cling to your loved ones?

Jackman, Ferguson and Newton lead the cast of ‘Reminiscence‘alongside Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

Lisa Joy (co-creator of ‘Westworld’) makes her directorial debut with this film she has also written. The film is produced by Lisa Joy herself with Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. The executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

Joy’s creative team includes several of her collaborators on ‘Westworld’, such as cinematographer Paul Cameron, production designer Howard Cummings, editor Mark Yoshikawa and composer Ramin Djawadi, or costume designer Jennifer Starzyk.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents’Reminiscence‘, a Kilter Films, Michael De Luca Productions and FilmNation Entertainment production. Warner Bros. Pictures distributes the film around the world, with a theatrical release in Spain scheduled for August 27, a week later than in the United States.