US experts have been an important part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) fight against coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and nothing is being “hidden” from any member country, WHO officials said on Monday.

About 15 employees of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been seconded to the United Nations agency since January, they said.

“The presence of CDC officials means that, from day one, nothing is being hidden from the United States,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

Tedros – whose pandemic management has been criticized by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suspended the country’s funding to WHO last week – said that divisions between people and political parties are “fueling” the pandemic, but did not specify the comment.

WHO placed orders for 30 million Covid-19 diagnostic tests over the next four months and is promoting the distribution of 180 million surgical masks in April and May, he said.

More than 600 hospitals are already accredited to enroll patients in the so-called WHO Solidarity Test, which will test drugs to fight the disease, added Tedros.

