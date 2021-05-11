Nothing has changed about the movie Black Widow in the last year

This July the film will be released “Black Widow” in cinemas and on the Disney + platform with Premium Access. More than a year behind the original release date of May 2020. This obviously makes us think about the possibility that the film has received changes. That is, it has been decided to change some scenes in a new edition or that to further advance the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, changes have been introduced. Not forgetting also the fact that this film was going to arrive before the series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

Despite what we might think, it seems that the film has not undergone any kind of change in all this last year. In other words, the film is exactly the same as how they left it more than a year ago, when it was ready to be screened in theaters.

She has been the director of “Black Widow”, Cate shortland, who in an interview for Empire explained that this Marvel movie has been complete for a year, and is simply waiting for Disney to decide to share with the public.

This also has the reading that all the changes in the release schedule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not affected the project at all, something significant. Despite the fact that the film will be set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”, with flashbacks to the 90s, there has always been the theory that it would have a scene that would help connect it with any other MCU movie or series. Especially after knowing that Yelena Belova will also be in the series “Hawkeye” from Marvel Studios.

This material comes as a preview of the new issue of the magazine that is launched this Thursday, May 13. At the same time, the publication has released a new official image of Natasha and Yelena in what seems like that moment in the apartment that we have seen in the different trailers and promotional spots.

Via information | Empire