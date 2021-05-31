“Nothing happens. I have killed them, but you can reborn them”

Gabriel, the father accused of murdering his two children with his partner in the Valencian town of Godella in March 2019, declared this Monday before a popular jury that, after finding traces of blood in the garden while looking for the children, He asked Maria what had happened and she replied: “It’s okay, I have killed them, but you can make them reborn“” I have it engraved in my mind, “he said.

The two defendants sat on the bench this Monday in the first session of the trial held at the Provincial Court of Valencia, accused of murder his two sons -Amiel, three and a half years old, and Ixchel, barely six months old- in a ritual practiced in a country house in Godella.

The prosecutor asks for the father 50 years in jail for two crimes of murder with the aggravating circumstance of kinship, while for the woman, María, requests a internment measure by appreciating the complete defense of psychic anomaly. At the time of the events, she suffered from paranoid-type schizophrenia, which was in an acute outbreak phase and which nullified the psychobiological bases of her intelligence and will.

Gabriel has given a statement for two and a half hours, from which his partner and accused have voluntarily absent himself, and will continue to testify this Tuesday. During his speech, he said that that night he slept with the child in bed and fell asleep and Maria remained with the girl outside on the sofa. To questions from the prosecutor whether in such a small house he did not find out that she took the girl, took her to the pool and went back in for the child, he has assured: “No, you’re welcome.”

Denies the rituals of black magic

According to his account, he woke up in the morning because Maria was climbing on him to have sex and, not seeing the children, he began to look for them while she told him to be “calm”, that they were “in a safe place” . She, who was naked, guided him to the cemetery and said “delusional” things, like “they had to make love before the sun came up” and that the “children were in his mind and in his heart”. Then, he demanded that he reveal where they were, she locked herself in the house and, while looking for them in the garden, she found blood on the stairs of the pool.

Meanwhile, she reportedly looked at him through the window with her “disheveled” face and, upon entering the room, found her in bed resting. It was then that he asked her what she had done with the children and she confessed: “Nothing happened, I have killed them, but you can make them reborn”.

Gabriel has denied that the children were killed in agreement with María and has justified that he does not remember what he told the Civil Guard because he was “in shock”: “My wife had gone completely mad and my children had disappeared, I don’t know what happened.”

In addition, has denied having performed black magic rituals nor of water purification with their children. In addition, he has stated that he did not believe in the existence of a sect that persecuted them, nor did they take turns watching at night. Regarding the annotations found in a notebook, he explained that they correspond to the reproduction that he made of “the delusions” of Maria days before the events and for which he took her to the psychiatrist.

Brutal assault

For its part, the father’s defense has requested the free absolution, since he assures that it was the mother who took the children out of the house while he slept and “without their knowledge” hit them on the head area. Is “brutal aggression”, he affirmed, was what caused the death of the children and later he proceeded to bury the dead bodies in the plot also “without the knowledge or intervention” of his client.

Thus, he has stressed to the jury that it is a case “built exclusively with suspicions” and that no more evidence will be found because “there is none”. In this sense he has warned: “Ideas are not judged, nor people, nor if he was a good husbandbut the facts. “

Similarly, the mother’s lawyer has requested the free absolution of Mary by stating that he did not carry out the acts charged by the Prosecutor’s Office and that he only proceeded to bury the bodies of his children when they were found dead.

Attributing a “terrible” fact to “a troubled mind”

In that sense, he has asked the jury “not to be carried away by appearances” because it is “very easy” attribute a “terrible” fact to “a troubled mind”. However, he stressed, “because I had an outbreak, it does not have to be the author, it takes more than one clue to prove it.”

Likewise, the lawyer has stressed that María “never” has declared “anywhere”, but only made a few demonstrations when she was arrested in “a state of absolute bewilderment and under the full effects of the outbreak” and “he said he killed his children as any other fantasy could have said. “

On the contrary, he has defined Gabriel as a person “violent, irascible and highly manipulative” to the extent that he separated María from all her friends and family to “keep her at home and that other people could not condemn her” and “did not lift a finger to help her or her children to save them seeing the state in the one who was “.