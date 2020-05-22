The Economist noted that instead of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate the shift to renewable energy, López Obrador did the opposite.

A new article published by The Economist analyzes the new rules established by the Government of mexico for the operation of the electrical network in the country and how “nothing can shake the fixation on fossil fuels” by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The specialized media in economics highlighted that instead of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate the switch from oil to renewable energy, López Obrador did the opposite.

Julio Valle, of the Mexican Wind Energy Association, asserted that the new rules imposed by the Ministry of Energy (Sener) put renewable energy at a disadvantage and give priority to more polluting and expensive energy of the plants managed by the Federal electricity commission (CFE).

In late 2018, when he had just taken office, López Obrador canceled the fourth round of permit auctions to supply renewable energy to the national electricity grid.

In addition to recent regulations, these actions have baffled investors in Mexican renewable energy.

Julio Valle commented that by 2024 the wind industry expected to triple its capacity to 15 gigawatts; however, it is now likely to reach just over half that number.

The Economist highlighted that renewable energy “represents a lot of what López Obrador does not like”; Among other features, generators are privately owned and often foreign, control is scattered, and solar and wind farms seem risky.

When the Mexican president visited a wind farm in the north of the country, he regretted the “visual contamination” generated by the turbines.

In contrast, the newspaper points out, López Obrador “finds beauty in the oil wells” and longs for “the days when Pemex, the state oil company, was the engine of prosperity in Mexico.”

The plan of the Government of Mexico is to maintain the participation of the CFE in 54 percent electricity generation, and has in mind the construction of seven oil and gas plants.

“Oil prices may recover, but Pemex’s problems will not disappear. The most efficient and clean oil producers will have an advantage over Mexico as the world reduces its consumption, “concluded The Economist.

