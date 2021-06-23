Nothing and no one safe: brazen thief took an ambulance in front of a hospital in New York, in broad light



Private ambulance.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Nothing and no one is safe from crime in New York: an ambulance was stolen by a thief that was standing in front of Mount Sinai West Hospital in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan.

The robbery happened on Saturday around 4:30 pm on 10th Av with 59th Street. The criminal left the emergency car about 20 blocks away, near Times Square, at West 39th St and 8th Avenue, the sources said.

The ambulance thief is believed to be a man in his 30s who fled on foot in the Garment District, New York Post detailed. No arrests have been announced, nor is it known why he chose precisely that peculiar type of vehicle.

NYPD has reported a increase in the number of stolen cars since the beginning of the year. In an equally blatant case, last week a diplomatic vehicle of the Consul General of Qatar in New York was abducted in Midtown East Manhattan by a thief who then crashed into several cars and a restaurant extended outdoors due to the pandemic.