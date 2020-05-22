The communicational lobby, to justify a attack Against Venezuela by the imperialism that dominates the Trump government, it fails to move the US Senate. Filled with ammunition, the train of false news and demonization of the Bolivarian Revolution disguises the Pentagon’s intentions to secure energy before the economic collapse that I believe is terminal for the project of globalization of capitalism in the world.

A reductionist, border and rural United States adopts the necessary measures so that some percentage of the population lives. We all know who is part of that percentage.

Conveniently for the powers that be the coronavirus eats the metropolis. The tendency towards reactionary, conservative and greedy primitivism with which the United States was able to develop until today.

But business is business and this green fiction of the “Green New Deal” crashes with the desolation that produce their energy reserve assurance techniques.

Economic blockade, persecution with companies of the secret service to companies that trade with us. Internal sabotage of public services. Sabotage to the economy through hyperinflation in the local market. Corruption. Scheduled shortages. Destruction of the local currency. Imposed dollarization. Spare parts. Accusations of links with drug trafficking. Accusations of links with the Colombian guerrillas and Hezbollah. Accusations of human rights violations.

With twelve American military bases next door, and as a neighbor to the largest drug farm of the world for the largest drug market in the world. As an additional neighbor, with a bow on his head a cynical homophobic fascist, misogynist, savage capitalist and archangel of what’s up.

We are already level 10: the photo of our officials, compatriots and leaders of the Revolution in the “most wanted” poker cards. Those letters that were distributed in the neighborhoods of Iraq before massacring the government of Saddam. To the executive train of Gadaffi, in Tripoli. To the leaders of the Movement, in Honduras. To the brave men of Colombia. Everyone knows it is a lie, but they are curious about our answer. They intuit that the result must be definitive and all harbor the secret hope of the giant’s fall, but they have surrendered to the force. They have been defeated. They have lost their souls, sorry but I don’t know how to put it more clearly.

It would be easy for anyone living abroad to suppose that a banana republic, with a communist dictatorship and drug trafficker, withstood a “task force” attack by Trump’s favorite mercenaries, his elite troop. Libertarian citizens would take to the streets, organized and trained by these “Mercenary Commanders”That logically, would take command of the entire Bolivarian Armed Force, the Navy, and Aviation. They would send the four million militiamen, to the social movements.

High technology feeds on data, but when you put it to interpret reality it is fascist. It is binary. Yes or no. And in his nature he finds his own contradiction and feeds on it, doubting his own existence. But that’s not wrong with us. We are in the midst of death. We went beyond the absences in the approaches and data collection of neoliberalism, and we dared to apply the Bolivarian state measures, revolutionary.

We have transformed Venezuelans forever. And they know it, wherever they are. They will know that with all our mistakes, there are almost four million homes built for Venezuelans. Free. They know that public services are almost free, like the Internet. And the phone. And the subway.

We were able to get free comprehensive health centers, medicines and loads of food delivered to the home, subsidized by the State. We were able to provide education and our level can no longer hide. Because the daring made us stronger and clearer. Punishment for the audacity of the master of the world, the latifundista of the neighboring drug farm, who wants our resources and wants them now, in the preamble to the third world war. We dared to alliances.

The communes are not a chimera, nor a dystopian project. Nor are they the minotaur. It is about “letting go” of power for some and “managing to pass” power to others. You can’t hold it, you have to pass it. That ephemeral condition is the torment, the breakdown of any sociological analysis that in its just measure must conclude the same thing that we are going to say here: the route of the commune, its promotions and its delusions are largely due to communication, training, the empiricism of its members. Emotions, feelings. Ties. The communes manage their codes of conduct, and their interpretation cannot be calibrated from neoliberal efficiency to dehumanizing information.

Sometimes they are local leaders, sometimes they are a group of dreamers. Sometimes they are functional and active groups, sometimes support points for those who have the least. It is they who will come after the attack. They are already here, without glimpsing a future without electricity and without gasoline as it just happened in my house. As I write, the power goes out. Literally.

I know you won’t believe me, but you can ask Geraldine. It does not matter, because the future appears in the immediacy of the denunciation of the rebel media, but you depend on your telephone number. When that is over, we are going to have to get together. There is no high technology that measures us from then on, and you always have to think in the third person. We will be precise, each one in its proper dimension. The masters of technology are going to use it to to dominate.

Esro leads us to a double challenge: maintaining the stability of current popular communication and building the material basis for expansion 5G, for those who can afford it. And for those who don’t, they are confined and subjected to a pandemic that forces them from a distance. In other words, it depends on the technology that allows Communication and Free expression, the exchange of knowledge and entertainment. That allows the Instrumentation of remote processes. But it also affects the material conditions of the terrain, which in Venezuela are adverse and apocalyptic. The chaos of the blockade on Venezuela has Latin America shocked.

The communes have little time to meet and face reality: they are forced to produce food. They are obliged to feed the community free of charge, periodically. To establish a truly sustainable production system, in harmony with nature. They must understand that food production has to stop being determined by the logic of the capitalist market; that is to say, abolishing the mercantile essence of food and instituting it as a social good. So you have to collectivize: which leads to a new model of communal productive property.

This model of communal property must be interpreted as the end result of a process of investigation and diagnosis, within the usual mechanisms of socialist planning. And its implementation depends largely on the scope, and the power of the productive context. Therefore, if the scope is a defined and fundamental variable, we face possible scenarios. Urbanisms. Roofs. Parking lots. Productive patios, margins of the City.

What is clear is the agro ecological condition, respectful of the environment. The communal productive units are the example of invention, humanity and joy.

Meanwhile the enemy pounces on Venezuela, on ships that shoot distant deaths.

Broadcasting live from the Red stone. Living history.

Orlando Romero Harrington is the author of numerous texts on communication and politics. He is a plastic artist, graphic designer, documentary filmmaker, creative director, blogger, teacher and an eternal militant of libertarian causes.

He is currently President of the Zorba Communication Laboratory, Advisor on Institutional Image and Political Campaigns in Venezuela.

