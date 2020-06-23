The Festival No Sin Música de Cádiz postpones its dates to 2021, keeps artists announced and promises a great international top confirmation that will add to the current lineup.

As the official statement of the organization says:

Since the state of alarm was established in our country, the organization of festival NOT WITHOUT MUSIC has been closely following the evolution of the pandemic and studying all possible scenarios in order to carry out the festival with the maximum guarantees of safety and hygiene. Everything has been tried to celebrate the 2020 edition of the festival but it is impossible, the current situation, although it is better, does not allow the development of the festival to take place. The decision has been very hard, but thinking the public, it is the most honest. He NOT WITHOUT MUSIC is postponed to 2021, It maintains a poster with the same artists announced and promises more confirmations soon, one of them will be a great surprise.

The organization begins to work hard from now to 2021 and announces the new dates that will be the days JULY 23, 24 and 25, 2021. He also announces that very soon he will make a big surprise public so as not to disappoint his public, it will be an important confirmation of a great INTERNATIONAL artist that will join the Cadiz cartel.

The organization does not want to overlook the fact that it is an important cultural event that brings significant economic benefits to the city as well as generating employment. Their more than 36,000 attendees endorse this strong commitment of the public to the festival and the city of Cádiz.

The bet is decided and to reward the loyalty of those attending the festival, the tickets already purchased will be worth for next year (the surprise that is prepared will greatly revalue the current investment). Those who want to request the return of the tickets (contract resolution) will be able to do it from tomorrow June 24, the period of 14 days opens to request the return of the tickets. The process will be carried out following article 36 of Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, of March 31, modified by the fifth final provision of Royal Decree-Law 21/2020, of June 9, on urgent measures of prevention, containment and coordination to face the health crisis caused by COVID-19. You can request the return of the ticket by sending an email to: nosinmusica@ayudaeventosandalucia.zendesk.com where they will indicate the steps to follow.

2021 hopes to hold a NOT WITHOUT MUSIC special, in the emblematic Cádiz dock, Where music lovers meet again because for the organization it is the most important thing.