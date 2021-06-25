Not wearing anything! Belinda promoted the album Catharsis

Not wearing anything! Belinda promoted Catarsis album | Instagram

Although it was the fourth album by the singer Belinda, “Catharsis” launched in 2013, the image that accompanies this promotion takes on a certain relevance at a time when the “pop star“has shown itself without inhibitions, showing itself completely.

Belinda She has ceased to be the sweet and tender girl who became known in children’s soap operas such as “Complices to the rescue”, “Amigos x siempre”, or “Aventuras en el tiempo”, which consolidated the beginnings of her career when she was just 10 years old. old.

After dedicating himself to music, the fame of the “Mexican artist of Spanish origin“, has been rising like foam, his career has been accompanied by several hits and 11 varied albums that make up his outstanding path in the industry, the fourth of his discography in which it is shown almost in its entirety.

Without a doubt, the album that marked a before and after was “Catharsis” the fourth material by the “Netflix actress” released in 2013.

At that time, the 23-year-old star, who appears stripped of any garment, explained that “Catharsis” represented a maturity leap in her musical career, ten years after having released her first self-titled album with a great sales rebound.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who also resumed her acting career with the series “Welcome to Eden”, left behind a stage and decided to uncover all honoring the title of this material, which also toured much of the American continent debuting in the position number 1.

I’m happy because it debuted number one in many countries: Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, the United States. I am very happy for everyone who already has it in their hands, said at the time according to the site, Chicago Tribune.

Recently, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, is considered one of the great figures of the show, who has not only stood out in music and acting but has also collaborated in programs and reality shows such as “La Voz” by serving as one of the judges in several of these emissions.

Today’s fiancée of Christian Nodal, who has also headed various covers of fashion magazines, would return to the controversy after heading the cover of the magazine again

One more occasion when Belinda was the image of VOGUE magazine, one of the most popular in terms of fashion and style, of whom the “model” and “businesswoman” has become quite an expert.

As is customary, the “pop star” showed off her peculiar style and highlighted her great personality, thus revealing that she had nothing to hide in the midst of various “pregnancy” rumors that have haunted her after revealing her commitment to her partner. the “regional artist”, Christian Nodal.

The interpreter of songs like “Light without gravity”, “Love at first sight”, “In love you have to forgive”, etc, not only discovered more of her silhouette but also revealed part of her success as well as how she achieves wellness, empowerment and hope.

It was Belinda Peregrín Schüll who shared the new cover image through a post on her Instagram account.

Thanks to all the great team! @voguemexico, you can read in the message that accompanies the publication where the Spanish woman is seen in a black and white image.

The famous singer and actress of Netflix today is seen very relaxed in the sessions in which she left more than one surprised and added more followers after sharing the photos on her Instagram account.

Among several topics that she addressed in this edition, she also shared some other beauty secrets since the “Spanish” born in Madrid also stands out for her faithful personal care.