Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

World Bank credit

The $ 1 billion loan that the World Bank granted to the Mexican government will not finance the Covid-19 response program, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

This credit is not in addition to the debt ceiling approved by Congress and is located within the limits of external debt authorized by the federal government in the 2020 Revenue Law of the Federation, he said.

Captains in Reform:

Express contest

The speed with which the allocation of contracts for the Dos Bocas refinery has taken place in recent weeks is striking. Last week was the year of the start of works and after the debate over the allocation of contracts, doubts persist in the latest assignments to Mexican companies, of which little is known about their experience.

They were the companies Metálica, Fabricaciones y Edificaciones de Guadalupe, Nuevo León; TCC, Obras e Infraestructura, by Gómez Palacio, Durango; Promoter of Integral Development and CI Heavy Industries, both from Mexico City; Industrial and Ecological Constructions of the Southeast, from Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, and LM Vaga Constructions, based in Veracruz, those assigned to build tanks.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

NOT! to the polarization that AMLO calls for

The country has been on the road to polarization for months, that is, the space where there is only room for extremes, and not for mediating or conciliatory positions. On Saturday, President López Obrador paid for this circumstance and said: “It is good that they are defined, no half measures, that each one of us places himself in the right place, it is not a time for simulations, or we are conservative or we are liberal, there are no half measures. It is for the transformation or it is against the transformation of the country… it is time for definitions ”.

President López Obrador’s speech has been polarizing in recent months, but he had not expressed so clearly his belief that either one is with him or one is against him.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

AMLO found who pays for it

Just as Covid-19 is at the highest point of contagion, Andrés Manuel López Obrador began his second electoral campaign last week, now as acting President. He has his sights set on winning back the majority of Congress in 2021: winning at least 16 local congresses that allow him to modify the Constitution and get ahead in the mandate revocation consultation. There are several factors that upset the scenarios for Morena’s real leader in his supreme objective: collapse of the economy, rejection of domestic and foreign investment and, consequently, rampant unemployment.

To this should be added the increase in public insecurity and deaths and infections of a pandemic that was underestimated and then tried to hide with data that do not resist the minimum rigor of transparency. And like cherry on the cake of the 4T, the growing disagreement with the National Conference of Governors and the cooling with the Business Coordinating Council, and its 12 associations and chambers that comprise it.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Afores savings, today or tomorrow?

When is the money worth the most? In the present or in the future? In the liquidity crisis that is causing the Covid-19 pandemic or when people retire? Those are the questions that come to mind, regarding the initiative of the deputy Mario Delgado so that the law is modified and the workers can withdraw up to 13,307 pesos from their savings in the afores. The immediate answer, for many, is that money is worth more today to the millions of Mexicans who do not have an income, than in the future, when they retire because, in addition, their savings will be so meager that it will be of little use in old age.

However, if it is analyzed in greater depth, the consequence that workers can “help” themselves or “scratch” with the savings of their afores, turns out that it would affect more precisely those who have the least. And it will undoubtedly affect the government itself, which will have to pay life pensions to many more people than previously calculated.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

To perdition, fallen angel and the dove

Economists are suggestive in this crisis. Citibanamex launched its analysis: “Road to perdition (and how to avoid it)”, in clear reference to the fact that the Mexican government could lose the investment grade. If we lose it, we would have a higher country risk for investment.

The analysis of the Mexican bank comes from the one carried out by JP Morgan, where it refers to the Mexican economy as the one that could, by 2022, be another fallen angel, as the economies that lose the investment grade have been called , as happened with Brazil.