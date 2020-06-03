Light products are a reduced calorie alternative, however this parameter does not necessarily make them healthy and nutritious food.

The food industry is one of the most emblematic and lucrative At an international level, that is why the supply of products is increasing. The XXI century brought with it all kinds of processed foods and most of them stand out for their dubious nutritional valuel, in many cases they are products with a high contribution in calories, therefore they are carriers of large amounts of sugars, refined flours sodium, saturated and trans fats, which are considered as elements harmful to health and they tend to drift chronic diseases.

Years later the nutritional composition of processed products was highly questioned by nutritionists and doctors, therefore the food industries created the already famous “Light” or low calorie products. These products were created as an alternative for those with calorie restrictions, with an interest in losing weight and with the aim of offering this market “Healthier options”.

What are light products?

The term refers to those products that have undergone a caloric reduction compared to their original or natural version. For a product to be considered light, it must comply with the following specifications:

It’s necessary that the original product exists (that is, in the non-light version) on the market.

The 30% of the energy value of the product. It can also be products that have been reduced into specific components, such as the sugars and fats.

Labeling should mention the percentage in calorie reduction and the energy value.

What happens with this type of products is that normally they are low in some element and they are high in anotherFor example: it is normal for low-fat foods to have a high percentage of added sugar and vice versa. This is practically a norm in the food industry and is done with the aim of retain flavor and make them more pleasant to taste.

What effects do they cause on the body?

The consumption of light products habitually tends to lead to nutritional imbalances, which weaken the functioning of the body, deteriorate the organs and they tend to lead to disease. Its consumption can be associated with some conditions among which stand out:

1. Higher incidence of being overweight and obese: One of the main risks associated with a weight gain is that people tend to eat the double the normal portions, just because it is low calorie products.

2. Effects on the digestive and intestinal systems: Most are products to which additives and preservatives are added. directly affect digestion and intestinal transit.

3. Null nutrition: These products are modified from their original composition, the processing they go through is responsible for eliminate its content of important nutrients. Eating foods with empty calories causes changes in the physical, mental and mood performance.

It is important to know that light is not synonymous with healthy, the caloric value of a food only refers to how much energy does the product provide. This concept never refers to the nutritional quality of a food, it is impossible to compare the 200 kcal that provides a portion of potato chips, against which it provides the same amount of nuts.

When we choose to choose the consumption of these products it is essential to read the labels carefully and review in detail the nutritional components. When reviewing the list of ingredients there is a basic rule to buy them “Choose those products that have fewer ingredients.” This is a simple concept that guarantees that the food is as natural as possible, it is also key avoid at all costs acquire those products that among the first three ingredients contain sugar, corn syrup, sugar cane, maltose or dextrose, this means that they are products rich in sugar regardless of whether it is lights or not.

