Not satisfied with the result of the first fight, Kamaru Usman promises not to leave doubts in revenge for Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman’s decision to accept a rematch against Jorge Masvidal It wasn’t just on a whim. The welterweight champion, the Nigerian does not accept victory by decision in UFC 251 and he promised a better performance in a new fight, to be held on April 24.

In an interview with ESPN, the current champion explained that he intends to face the Cuban.

“Honestly, I don’t think I broke it the way I wanted. And something that satisfies me when I face these people. I think years ago, Jones talked about it. When you are there with your rival, there is such an intimate moment that only you and the rival know what is happening. Only you and your opponent know how heavy each other’s hand is. With Masvidal, I don’t feel like I broke it the way I wanted ”, affirmed the champion.

Welterweight champion since 2019, Kamaru usman He has shown himself capable of great combat. Undefeated in UFC, The Nigerian has had a perfect career, but deep down he knows he can give so much more.

«With everything that I face, I know that I broke them. I know I broke their spirit, their heart. And that’s what I’m looking for. It’s vicious for me, that’s why he continued. Break them in a way that they wake up in the morning and remember me ”, concluded.

In the first fight, Jorge Masvidal he accepted the fight with less than a week’s notice. The Cuban decided to save the billboard from UFC 251, replacing Gilbert Burns, who was left out after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the fight, Masvidal did not have many opportunities. Victim of the fight seized by the Nigerian, “Gamebred” he did little and lost by unanimous decision.