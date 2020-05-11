Expect virtual race organization to do something about track boundaries

Not respecting them has been the daily bread in the virtual Grand Prix

Charles was sanctioned yesterday for skipping them on the penultimate lap

Charles Leclerc draws attention to the poor image that pilots do not respect the limits of the track. The Monegasque is pronounced after receiving a sanction for the same in a race in which many pilots did the same as him.

Leclerc finished yesterday’s race in second place, behind George Russell, who took his first win at these virtual Grand Prix. The Monegasque assures that Williams’ was the fastest yesterday, but also shows his anger at seeing all the drivers jumping the track limits on every lap.

“The only thing that’s pissing me off a bit are the track limits. It doesn’t make sense, we have to make it clear, because this makes it ugly to watch. However, George was faster anyway, so he deserves the win, “says Leclerc, speaking for The Race.

Leclerc was no less, he also did not respect the limits of the track on some occasions and he was sanctioned, like George, for that on the penultimate lap. Charles explained that the restrictions regarding the track limits were very changeable during the race.

“I was stupid on the penultimate lap, but the restrictions were completely different during the race. I was very disappointed to see the penalty. I was trying to shorten it a little bit more with each lap, everyone has done it. George probably had the same penalty as me. It’s a shame because it was the penultimate lap, “he adds.

On the other hand, Russell was very happy to win his first race since Abu Dhabi 2018 in Formula 2, even if it was virtual. The Briton indicated that he was notified of his three-second sanction in the final stretch, something that put his victory in doubt. However, the penalty Charles received secured George’s victory.

“I’m not used to winning, it took a long time withoutRussell comments to finish.

