Not only the Sun, Diego Boneta and Renata Notni premiere romance

Not only Luis Miguel is premiering, the actor Diego Boneta, star of his Netflix series, also announces his romance with Renata notni to the four winds it was an exclusive publication that gave the scoop.

In the middle of the upcoming premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel: The Series, the protagonist, who embodies the main character of the plot, Diego Boneta also shares the news that for several weeks has been speculated, his courtship with the artist Renata Notni It is already a fact!

With a photograph that recently showed the couple, made up of Diego Boneta who embodies the “Puerto Rican” artist and Renata Notni, finally confirm the rumors of their already notorious relationship.

Diego Boneta posed for the first time with his girlfriend Renata Notni for Who, reads the message that accompanies the publication which contains a photograph of the couple.

The snapshot would be taken during the opening of the “Mykita” store, an event where the actor’s family was also present.

However, the couple has already been captured at other times by the cameras, such as on one occasion at the Mexico City Airport where they were preparing to vacation in Puerto Vallarta in Punta Mita, at that time, the lovebirds decided not to let go.

But it was the journalist Alex Kaffie who uncovered that the actors had a relationship. Through his column, Kaffie revealed that the actor would have surprised the protagonist of “The Dragon” with an exclusive flower arrangement to celebrate “Valentine’s Day”, which mostly fueled the rumors

The news did not come as a surprise to many since it was an open secret that the figures of the show had a sentimental bond, today April 18 they ended up confirming that they are together.

In any case, the reactions were immediate and among various comments and compliments, users sent them best wishes and a prosperous relationship.

To the compliments dedicated to the new couple were added the reactions of some of his colleagues in the artistic medium, such as Jacky Bracamontes who gave them a like in the publication.

The sounded romance of Diego Boneta and Michelle Salas.

A series of photographs circulated in recent days amid the euphoria over the premiere of Luis Miguel’s series and apparently not only secrets of “Luismi” come to light but also of the actor who plays him in the series, who for little would be his son-in-law.

There were some photographs that circulated in recent days on social networks which would expose an alleged romance between the daughter of Luis Miguel and Diego Boneta.

Everything seems to indicate that the two figures met a few years ago and it was in the middle of a walk through the streets of Los Angeles where they were captured in a romantic plan.

In two of the photographs that appear, the model and influencer can be seen together with the actor who managed to star in the “divo de México”, the couple looks happy in the streets embraced in one of the postcards, where Boneta seems to notice the lens of the paparazzi and gives a smile, while the singer’s daughter remains in profile with a drawn smile after being discovered.

“We are getting to know each other, but it doesn’t peel me”

These past photographs would turn around in 2013, the year in which the two figures would supposedly hold something beyond a friendship and that even the actor would reveal in an interview: “We are getting to know each other, but it doesn’t peel me,” he added.