That’s right, they have done it again. The famous Fox animated series, now owned by Disney that is available on its streaming platform, is becoming a trend whenever something that no one expected ends up happening. First it was the coronavirus, but in that same episode, ‘The Simpsons’ predicted the murderous hornets and the terror it instills in the town.

From Siegfried & Roy’s tiger attack, video calls and smart watches, virtual reality glasses, the FIFA scandal, Neyman’s injury at the World Cup, the presidency of Donald Trump, to the purchase of Fox by Disney and, of course, the coronavirus with everything and Tom Hanks are some of the omens that the series has done throughout the 31 seasons since its premiere in 1989.

Released in 1993, the episode titled “Marge in Chains” tells how the entire town of Sprinfield falls ill with the so-called “Osaka flu,” shortly after demanding Dr. Hibbert for a cure. He replies that there is no such thing, that the best thing to do is to rest and that anything you take would be placebos. Desperate, they believe that these placebos are inside a wooden box, but they only find African bees, as well as the killer hornets that are the world’s new concern.

Social networks did not hesitate for a moment to remember that episode written by Bill Oakley, who is upset when the public takes this comparison to instill hatred against Asians, because the idea was to find a quick and fun explanation of something that seemed not to be possible 27 years ago.

“It was supposed to be absurd that someone could cough into the box and the virus would survive six to eight weeks in the box. It is cartoonish. We intentionally made him cartoonish because we wanted him to be silly and not scary, and not carry any of these bad associations, so the virus itself acted like a cartoon character and behaved in extremely unrealistic ways, “said Oakley.