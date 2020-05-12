The Marvel Cinematic Universe has so far 23 movies, of which the fundamental part of the plot has to do with the famous infinity gems that ended half of life in the universe and later returned them, but these powerful gems have not only caused misfortune, since some heroes who have received their powers from infinity gems directly or indirectly and here is a count of they.

Captain marvel

Chronologically Captain Marvel was the first to receive her powers, since the pilot Carol Danvers was exposed to an explosion from the space gem or Tesseract, so his body absorbed these powers that the Kree wanted to use to their advantage. Among its powers are lightning, flying, and superhuman strength, although there are still powers to discover.

Maximoff brothers

These orphaned brothers volunteered within the Male Strucker experiments and were exposed to mind gem, same that was inside the scepter of Loki, obtaining powers very different from each other. In the case of WandaBetter known as Scarlet Witch, she has powers of telekinesis, mind control, rays of power, and superhuman strength, and it seems that there are still some to show. In the case of Pietro o Quicksilver only a speed greater than any human being, although many have rumored that these powers were obtained from the mutant gene that awakened this gem.

Vision

Although this character is not as such a human, since he is an android who obtains the soul gem to help defeat Ultron, so it can be said that he does not obtain them, but uses this mind gem At his will and the powers he obtains it seems that they are very varied, from flying, superhuman strength, physical changes and his own matter and throwing lightning and we will see it again in the series ‘WandaVision’.

As we see, the heroes who have received their powers from the infinity gems are quite varied and some of them are the most powerful within the MCU and it seems that their stories still have a lot to develop within this important franchise.