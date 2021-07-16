Not only Madueña, another player will leave the Flock to reinforce Bravos de Juárez

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara are close to completing the departure of two of their players, who will head towards Bravos de Juárez. This is the case of José Madueña, who will not go alone, since the herd’s youth forward, Óscar Macías, would join the transfer.

According to Natalia León, Óscar Macías, a Tapatío CD player, will also go on loan to Bravos de Juárez for the 2021 Apertura.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas adds a new ‘ally’ for the Apertura in 2021

“Both José Madueña and Óscar Macías (possibly the best element of @TapatioCD last tournament) are close to reaching @fcjuarezoficial from @ Chivas”. Wrote the journalist.

Macías played 29 games last season and scored 8 goals, all in the Expansion League, being one of the flock’s scorers.

Chivas has not yet added reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 and has already completed some departures such as that of José Juan Macías, who came to soccer from Spain and in the Flock they did not hire his replacement.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content