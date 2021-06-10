Not only is the Hyundai Bayon the Arona’s worst nightmare … it’s cheaper, too!

Hyundai turned the market upside down and angered many of its rivals by announcing the arrival of a new B-SUV, the Hyundai Bayon. Taking the recipe used in the i20 but taking it to the SUV format, the Korean firm sought to secure a glory with which it has been craving for years. However, to know whether or not Hyundai’s bet was really synonymous with success, we needed to know its price, a fact that has already been revealed. and that positions the Hyundai Bayon in the ring as the SEAT Arona’s worst nightmare and also cheaper with a starting price of 19,490 euros. Let the war continue.

From that angle, the Korean house has decided to strike a hard blow not only at SEAT, but also at all those who have created a B-segment SUV. The Hyundai Bayon also plays its cards hand in hand with a generous technological load, a fresh design. and current and a range of engines with which it seeks to satisfy all customer profiles, but will it succeed?

Its suggestive aesthetic may more or less like it, pbut without a doubt it stands out from the competition with very accentuated and personal features. The front is captained by a fine light signature contrasted by a rough defense that seeks to make its SUV essence clear, no matter how focused the Hyundai Bayon is to the urban world. The rear continues to display its own language courtesy of some C-shaped riders and a horizontal strip that unites them.

The cabin takes advantage of to take advantage of the latest Hyundai technological trend, offering a series of solutions very similar to those already contemplated in the new Hyundai i20. The digital control panel integrated into a 10.25-inch screen stands out supremely. and the screen of the infotainment system, which can be 8 inches or be in tune with the instrumentation and also be 10.25 inches.

But we have not come here today to analyze the details of the new Hyundai Bayon, something that my colleague David Clavero already did, but to see how much money Hyundai is claiming to get us with its new SUV bet. These are associated with a range of engines made up solely and exclusively of gasoline mechanics.; yes, the Korean firm says goodbye to diesel with the Bayon.

The most modest of all is an atmospheric 1.2 MPI capable of delivering 84 hp. It is followed by a 1.0 TGDI, a turbocharged three-cylinder capable of developing 100 and 120 hp, and in both cases with the possibility of associating it with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Thus, Hyundai Bayon prices imply a range between the aforementioned 19,490 euros and 29,020 euros without discounts.

EngineFinishPrice1.2 MPI 84 CVEssence19,490 euros1.2 MPI 84 CVMaxx21,565 euros1.0 TGDI 100 CVEssence20,490 euros1.0 TGDI 100 CVMaxx22,565 euros1.0 TGDI 100 CV 48VMaxx23,815 euros1.0 TGDI 100 CV 48VTecno25,815 € 1.0 TGDI 100 CV 48V 7DCTMaxx € 24,805 € 1.0 TGDI 100 CV 48V 7DCTTecno € 26,805 € 1.0 TGDI 120 CV 48V 7DCTStyle € 29,020

Will it cannibalize the sales of the Hyundai Kona?

Hyundai may have made a very attractive play, but it was also risky. And we must not forget that the Bayon occupies a position very close to that of the Kona, model who, supposedly, is stipulated as his older brother. Taking into account this nuance, the prices of the Bayon, that the Hyundai Kona is available from 22,390 euros without discount and its range of versions more extensive and generous, we run into an uncertainty that can arouse in potential customers.

Be that as it may, we will see how the Korean firm solves this dilemma, But there are high possibilities that an uphill fight will arise within the Hyundai family, as we have two vehicles with a very similar purpose, a shared list of engines in certain cases and prices that are too far apart.