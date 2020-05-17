2020 has undoubtedly been a great year for a Star Wars character, since his return to the adventures of a galaxy far, far away has been seen; but apparently he still has more to tell, since Ahsoka Tano could have his series on Disney +.

The character returned to the scene with the release of the seventh season of ‘The Clone Wars’, In addition, it will be played by Rosario Dawson in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’.

Ahsoka Tano was a Jedi Padawan of the spice togruta who fought in the Clone Wars, she was the disciple of the Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker, just as her teacher at some point loses her faith in the Jedi order.

Sure, there are a lot of mysteries surrounding the character, so it is possible that Ahsoka Tano could have her series on Disney + to finish telling them.

According to sources close to the streaming platform, they declare, “A series of Ahsoka Tano of some kind is in development for Disney +.”

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in 2008 in the movie ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, previous to the series of the same name, which as such already introduced her as Anakin’s new and rebellious Padawan, soon gained a large number of fans.

Such was his popularity, that the character became the protagonist of the cartoons of ‘The Clone Wars’, which recently came to an end.

Tano was one of the few survivors of Darth Sidious’ deadly Order 66, he also appeared in ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ in brief cameos, including a confrontation with his former Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker, who had already adopted the identity of Darth Vader.

Ahsoka was also the subject of a fan-favorite Star Wars novel named after him, written by E.K. Johnston explores Ahsoka’s life after leaving the Jedi Order and before her appearance in ‘Rebels’.