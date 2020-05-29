Apparently, the new HBO Max platform will become the new home of DC productions, since in addition to showing the long-awaited movie, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the streaming service will also feature a program based on one of the most popular superheroes in this universe and to the surprise of fans it was revealed that the series will feature two Green Lantern.

A long time ago it became known that HBO and Warner Bros were working together on a new series of ‘Green Lantern’, reason why they looked for Greg Berlanti, creator of series like ‘Arrow’ and ‘The Flash’, to take charge of the project and he accepted, so the program will surely be spectacular, considering that HBO usually invests large amounts of money in their productions.

Likewise, Sarah Aubrey, director of originals for HBO Max, expressed during the press tour of the Association of Television Critics, that the series would span several decades and focus on the story of two Green Lanterns, reason why immediately the fans began to speculate the identity of these two superheroes, and apparently these have been revealed.

According to filter Mikey Sutton, Hal Jordan and John Stewart will be the two Green Lantern who will star in the new HBO series Max. “The two main Green Lanterns on the show will be Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Fans had been trying to figure out if it was Kyle Rayner or Guy Gardner, since Jordan may not be available, reserved for a movie reboot, but that was not the case, “Sutton noted.

Another Sutton leak says that apparently, Warner Bros and DC are delaying the arrival of the new movie, ‘Green Lantern Corps’, which allowed the series to use Hal Jordan, since it is believed that he will also be the protagonist of the feature film, which is why fans have begun to get excited about the possibility that the program will join the film.

Although the plot of the show has been handled in total secrecy by HBO and Warner Bros, at least we could already know that the series will present two Green Lantern And that contrary to what was expected, these will be two of the most popular characters in the franchise, so we can not wait to see them in action.