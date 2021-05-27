Not only does Sony live off the PS5, which wants to bring franchises like ‘God of War’, ‘Uncharted’ or ‘Rachet and Clank’ to mobile

Nintendo has not done badly taking advantage of its franchises in the world of mobile phones, and now Sony could follow those steps and launch games based on franchises like ‘God of War’ or ‘Rachet and Clank’ on our mobile devices.

This is at least what two prominent clues reveal. The first, a job offer looking for professionals who are capable of adapting “the most popular PlayStation franchises” to the smartphone. The second, the statements of Jim Ryan, who these days made it clear that its franchises “can make the transition to video games for smartphones.”

A great opportunity for Sony

It is unknown if Sony’s idea is the idea of ​​making complete ‘ports’ that carry the same game that we have on the PS4 and PS5 on our phones, but of course that has not been the approach of Nintendo, which has created new titles specific to smartphones.

The truth is that this job offer discovered weeks ago is now joined by the statements of the company’s senior managers (PDF). The ‘Fate / Grand Order’ game that was released on iOS and Android in 2015 still a success even today, and Sony “will focus even more on deploying the IP of the PlayStation on mobile.”

Jim Ryan seems to be clear that this transition is one of the clear ways to grow his business, and stated that “we are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned. “

Via | GameSpot