“Not only do I not hate her, I do not love her either,” said Pati Chapoy about Laura Bozzo – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Remembering the statements of Laura bozzo on Pati chapoy and the departure of the Peruvian from Aztec TV, the host commented that it was because the advertisers did not want to promote their program.

A television show has to be a business and we have to agree with the public and the advertisers. And if the advertisers said ´We do not want that woman, because she is not on television, she is not on Univision or on the Peruvian television station, ´, it is because they do not want her, “said the host of Ventaneando.

Given this, Mara Patricia questioned Pation whether he really hated Laura, what Chapoy He laughed: “I’m not interested, not only do I not hate her, I don’t love her either. It does not matter to me”.

Castaneda questioned the driver of Windowing on whether friendship really existed between artists and journalists, to which Pati he thought his circle of friends was small. Well, friends are counted on the fingers of the hands, he assured.

Given this, Mara Patricia recalled the statements that different celebrities have made about the host of Aztec TV and “unpleasant” opinions towards her.

“The people who have worked with me and specifically some men, especially a man, the only thing I think is that he is an ungrateful one. And well, I feel sorry for him, I don’t stop to investigate what he has in his head, I just think he’s a poor man ”.

