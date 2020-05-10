The animated series has come to an end just in time to celebrate Star Wars Day, but this universe is far from over. With the new and successful live-action series that Disney + will continue airing at the end of the year, things can only get better and boy will they. Rumors affirm that Temuera Morrison is part of the cast for the second season and although the Internet went crazy thinking that it would be the return of Boba Fett, the truth could be much more interesting, Captain Rex would appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’, that is to say that the actor would play both characters, How is this possible?

For those who don’t know Morrison, played Jango Fett (“father” of Boba) in ‘Attack of the Clones’ and also voiced both characters in the videogames in the series. So he is no stranger to the Star Wars universe.

Although the series created by Jon Favreau is currently in the post-production process, few are the details that have come out about it, so this rumor that started last night spread immediately, since Boba is one of the most loved ones of this universe and the fans want him back, because his death It is one of the most debated for how absurd it was.

He is believed to be alive and this myth could be a reality. As we know Jango’s DNA was used to create the clone army from the Republic, so it is normal to think that Rex looks like him, making the actor the ideal choice for the character who turns out to be a close friend of Ahsoka Tano, a character who is presumed to be in charge of Rosario Dawson.

Captain Rex would appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ by Morrison, but he could also do Boba and this rumor has only altered the fans, who have not stopped talking about it on social networks since the news was released .