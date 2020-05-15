One of the most anticipated productions in the Star Wars universe is the second season of Jon Favreau’s original creation. The exclusive series for Disney + has opened a door to a story that was what many expected, at first it had only a small handful of characters, but with the success it had, it is normal for more and more creatures to see its return, now We know another’s, Hera Syndulla would appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’.

With the confirmation that Ahsoka Tano (possibly Rosario Dowson) will enter the story, along with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) it was normal for another great character to join this story, it is widely rumored that it will be a flashback where they explain how Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has in his possession the darksaber.

Added to these stories, among rumors and confirmations, is the fact that Hera Syndulla would appear in ‘The Mandalorian 2’, although even less knows who could interpret it, the importance of her story makes fans excited just thinking about it. His character appeared in the 2014 series ‘Star Wars Rebels’ and was one of the leading figures within the Rebellion, as well as for the formation of the alliance to restore the Republic.

This news comes when other strong rumors claim that Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano will have their own series and that ‘The Mandalorian 2’ will serve as an introduction for them as fans are known to be very jealous of the actors who will play their favorite characters, not for nothing there are those who do not like the idea that Rosario is the actress who plays Ahsoka, but if they decided so, it will be so, because the series finished its recordings and is in post-production to meet the release date that It will arrive sometime in October 2020.