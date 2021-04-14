Not only Acuña Jr., Willians Astudillo also beats shortstop in the Major Leagues (Comparison)

In the final days in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB, two Venezuelans, Ronald Acuña Jr. Y Willians Astudillo They have starred in two extremely attractive plays in the game, where they demonstrate their abilities to run bases and leave rival shortstop very badly.

First, Ronald Acuña Jr., literally “flew”, in a rolling “routine” leaving the shortstop of the Philadephia Phillies, Didi Gregorius, very badly, showing a great speed of 2.9 seconds from home to first and showing that in the Big leagues Not only does he hit, he also knows how to move his legs.

Without a doubt with that run, Acuna Jr. He paid tribute to the sprinter Usain Bolt, arriving safe in the first and surprising locals and strangers with such speed in the baseball of the MLB.

Here is his run:

Two days later and curiously another Venezuelan, Willians Astudillo, also showed that he knows how to move his legs in the MLB And with an acrobatic save at first base, he made an extraordinary shortstop like Xander Bogaerts look pretty bad, showing despite his weight that he has home speed at first.

Astudillo He seemed dominated with that grounder and while the shortstop was not the best shot, the Venezuelan of the Twins managed to slide like a “Ninja Turtle” to get a real game in the Big leagues.

Here the video:

While the run of Ronald Acuña Jr. and that of Willians Astudillo has similarity, both, in their own way, made shortstops look bad with those shots, the first with his leg speed and pure talent, while the other also showed great running skills, but his mischief and resources in the field. MLB They did get this play at first base.

But without a doubt, what was done by these two Venezuelan players in the MLB It is to take off his hat and give him merit, because with plays like these they make life in the best baseball in the world.