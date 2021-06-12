Not one more spring suffering from allergies: this Proscenic A8 air purifier only costs 49 euros with this code | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you have an allergy or does a member of your family suffer from it? Forget about suffering at home with this Proscenic A8 air purifier, which is on sale and costs only 49 euros with this discount code.

Breathing clean air, free of allergens and germs, is very important for your health, especially if you have an allergy or suffer from a respiratory problem. In order for the air in your home to be of the highest possible quality, it is advisable to have an air purifier.

If you don’t have one yet, now you have an excellent opportunity to buy a much cheaper air purifier. We talk about Proscenic A8, which is currently on sale in Amazon Spain and you can buy it for only 49.50 euros with this discount code.

Taking advantage of this discount is extremely easy. All you have to do is add the product to your basket, click on the process order button and write the code “H23TTJF7” (without quotes) in the section Add a gift voucher or promotional code. When applying it, you will see that the price is immediately reduced by half and remains at only 49.50 euros.

Buy the Proscenic A8 air purifier at half price with this code

For less than 50 euros it is worth buying this air purifier. If we take a look at Amazon’s price history we can see that it usually costs 129 euros, although in recent months it has dropped to 99 euros at specific times. Therefore, thanks to this promotion you save at least 49.50 euros.

The Proscenic A8 is an air purifier that features a highly effective 4-in-1 filter system, consisting of a pre-filter, a HEPA H13 filter, silver ion filters and an activated carbon filter. This equipment, together with its UPV 1.0 purification technology, allows you to remove 99.97% of fine particles and allergens down to 0.3 microns.

This appliance has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate, the indicator that indicates the speed at which it can clean the air) of 220 m3 / h, and It is indicated to purify the air in rooms of up to 55 square meters. To give you an idea, it can clean the air in a room of about 18 square meters in about 12 minutes.

It can be easily controlled through a mobile app and also is compatible with Alexa to operate it using voice commands.

