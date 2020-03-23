“Not my husband, for God’s sake”

Since last Thursday, the ‘Survivors 2020’ contestants exiled in Playa Desvalida attend in the first row the torrid romance of Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi. Uruguayan and Argentinean have given free rein to their passion, awakening certain healthy “envies” in Antonio Pavón, Yiya and Ana María Aldón. For this reason, Jordi González wanted to know their impressions and if they would like to have a support visit.

Ana María Aldón, in ‘Survivientes 2020’

Surprisingly, Ana María Aldón flatly rejected a possible visit by José Ortega Cano to Honduras. The extorero’s wife explained her reasons for the refusal: “My husband, no, don’t come, for God’s sake, I’m very hard,” he snapped at the laughter of his colleagues. Aldón explained that he did it for his own good, since he “is bitten by mosquitoes, he cannot shower, he will scratch and it’s going to be very bad. “

In addition, the designer made it clear that her husband already had a very important task in Spain: “You leave it at home with my child. My husband does not come, this is very hard“, he blurted out already smiling to Jordi González, who wanted to know, if it was not Ortega Cano, from whom would he like to receive a visit in the Cayos Cochinos. his first-born, 24, the result of his marriage to Manuel “El Negri”.

Hugo, Ivana … and Adara from Spain

Meanwhile, the focus of attention in Playa Desvalida is monopolized by Ivana and Hugo, in love and without hiding the least bit. The two Robinsons returned to star in a quilt. Yiya, in the distance, issued a warning: “Be careful not to get pregnant!”. Adara Molinero, from Spain, also had a message saved for her ex-partner and father of her son: “I have been quite embarrassed by others. I am disgusted by the sound, how disgusting “, he pointed out when asked by Jordi González. Then he added: “It amuses me because at the time, when I was in ‘GH VIP’, he went on to say not to do certain things for our son and now he is doing worse. Now he would have to apply it to him.”

