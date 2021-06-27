Not many people know, but all these phones had an NVIDIA processor

Can you imagine a high-end from 2021 with a processor made by NVIDIA? All these mobiles had it, we review its main characteristics.

NVIDIA is a company popularly known for its graphics cards, but it is not the only industry in which it has tried. In this article we look back to remember all those phones that had a processor manufactured by NVIDIA because yes, the manufacturer dedicated itself for a time to stand up to Qualcomm and MediaTek, and we already anticipate that it was with little success.

Not many people know or remember it, but there were several mobiles with NVIDIA “brain” launched on the market between 2010 and 2012, and in this article we are going to review the main characteristics of all of them.

This is how NVIDIA tried with its mobile processors

The first mobile with an NVIDIA processor to hit the market was the Microsoft Kin, that concretely had the Tegra chip. We are talking about a phone from 2010 that failed miserably due to the limitations of Windows software, as third-party apps or games could not be downloaded, among other details. In fact, it barely lasted about 50 days on the market, since Microsoft quickly phased it out.

NVIDIA tried again with the Tegra 2 processor, which was the most powerful Android for a few months. One of the mobiles powered by this chip was the Motorola Droid X2, with a 4.3-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM, 8 MP camera and 1,540 mAh battery. The NVIDIA Tegra 2 also integrates the Samsung Galaxy Z from 2011, with a 4.2-inch screen, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage and 5 MP camera.

The most powerful processors for mobile

As we say, the success of the processor manufactured by the company soon faded, since Qualcomm fought back with the Snapdragon S3. The launch of the Samsung Exynos 4 Dual was also important. But NVIDIA did not give up, and in 2011 he launched the Tegra 3, an even more powerful processor for multimedia tasks.

There are some mythical Android mobiles that integrated this chip, like the HTC One X. It is a smartphone with a 4.7-inch Super IPS screen and 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, 1 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory and an 8 MP camera that could record video at 1080p 24FPS. Its battery was 1,800 mAh, and it already had NFC.

It also had the NVIDIA Tegra 3 model LG OPTIMUS 4X, with a 4.7-inch HD screen, 1 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage and a 2,150 mAh battery. Again, in the face of the power shown by companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek, NVIDIA processors did not achieve the success imagined and the final decision came: NVIDIA abandoned processors for tablets and smartphones in 2014.

Currently, after the purchase of ARM – it has yet to be approved -, It seems that NVIDIA is once again interested in mobiles. Who knows, maybe in the future we will enjoy the presence on the market of a smartphone with an NVIDIA processor, something that would be a historic event for the industry.

