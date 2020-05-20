Today it was confirmed that the Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ will come out next year through the streaming platform, HBO Max, so DCEU fans are happy to be able to see this new vision of history, which makes us think that there are other films that deserve new versions like the Snyder Cut .

David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’

Yes, we all know that ‘Suicide Squad’ represented a huge failure for Warner Bros and DC, as the film failed to live up to expectations, however, all the blame should not fall on its director David Ayer, but on the studio, that he decided to cut the Joker scenes and that he ordered the movie to be less dark and to have more comic scenes and jokes, resulting in a lousy villain movie.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ by JJ Abrams

After the great job he did with ‘The Force Awakens’, ‘Star Wars’ fans thought the final chapter would be just as spectacular That this movie, however, the result was just as disappointing as ‘The Last Jedi’, but this would not have happened in the Abrams version.

A long time ago the rumor emerged on Reddit about the existence of the Abrams Cut from Episode IX, in which Jedi ghosts did physically appear and take care of Rey From the attack of the Sith while fighting Palpatine, it was also confirmed that Finn was force sensitive and that Jannah was Lando’s daughter, in addition to other spectacular scenes, however, Disney made many changes to the edition and decided that the film be He would dedicate to solve the problems of his previous installment, instead of giving a worthy closure to the saga, so it is said that the Abrams version is stored waiting for some day to be projected.

Josh Trank’s ‘Fantastic Four’

If we talk about bad superhero movies, This takes the title of being one of the worst adaptations that have been made In recent years, however, Josh Trank was not responsible for this insanity, since due to various problems between the studio and the director, Fox decided to completely change the film.

Is so without the director’s consent, several scenes were re-recorded and the ending was completely altered, which resulted in this lousy version, in fact Josh Frank posted a tweet that said, “A year ago I had a fantastic version of this and it would have received rave reviews. You probably never see it, however, that’s the reality. “

David Lynch’s ‘Dune’

Although it is considered a cult movie, David Lynch considers ‘Dune’ as one of his worst failures, since the studio did not allow him to show his true vision and he was never allowed to show an edition of the director, which was always his wish.

“I have no interest in Dune, because it was a shame for me. It was a failure and I did not have the final cut, I have told this story a billion times. It is not the movie I wanted to make. I really like certain parts of it, but it was a total failure for me, ”said the Lynch.

Blade Runner by Ridley Scott

Another great science fiction classic that was not entirely to the liking of its director, Because the studio decided to make modifications to the plot, since considering the film too dark, they decided to change the original ending, which hinted that Rick Deckard was a replicant, but without fully confirming it, so instead They decided to replace him with Rick by traveling with Rachel into daylight.

Gavin Hood’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’

While, both Wolverine and Deadpool have managed to earn a place in comic book movies, his solo debut could have been even more spectacular since the Gavin Hood movie was going to be much darker and Deadpool was going to have a bigger turnout, however the studio told Hood that it will remove the antihero scenes so that It overshadowed Logan and made the movie less violent, so in the end the feature film was not as good as expected.

Undoubtedly, these films would have been great productions And they would have had another destiny if the studio had allowed their directors to work freely, so these are some of the films that deserve new versions such as the Snyder Cut, hopefully one day, like ‘Justice League’, they will be released.