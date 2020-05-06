We understand if you find something confused with this character, because he is not one of those who talk a lot and although his story may be somewhat obvious, especially now that the trailer for the film came out, it is important to have a little context in the story because what we tell you the stories of Morbius that you should read before the film, which you can not miss under any reason, as it is well known that it is easier to get theories and topics of conversation if you know important facts.

Starring Jared Leto, the movie that was originally planned to be released on July 31 of this year, has moved from the calendar to March 19, 2021, that’s right, almost a year from today and all this thanks to the fact that It is not known when it will be safe to go to the movies, because large groups of people make it easier to spread the coronavirus.

While we already know the backstory, it’s important to start with the character’s first appearance, which was in Amazing Spider-Man # 101-102 from 1971. This comic was the first written about the character, and as expected, behind these adventures is the most famous mind in graphic novels, Stan Lee. After fighting for years against a disease that deteriorates his body, his DNA was combined with that of a bat. After an electro-shock therapy, it becomes a creature with features of this animal, with superhuman strength and speed, but it can also fly. It feeds on human blood, thanks to its fangs, in addition to being pale and bloody.

In Adventure Into Fear # 30-31 from 1975 we know this last part better. It is known that he does not have feelings of compassion or pity, to the point that he sucks on his close companions and almost his girlfriend suffers the same fate. But there is a transformation, that turns into an antihero more than a classic villain, which may not happen soon in the movie.

One Morbius story that you should read before the movie is undoubtedly that of Spectacular Spider-Man # 38 from 1980, as this is coupled with that of another important character, that of Jennifer Walters, this is the same She-Hulk that will have a solo series coming soon. It all begins when Michael Morbius believes that Spider-Man’s blood is the antidote to stop being this strange creature, but during the fight he is struck by lightning. It seems that he is cured, but the thirst for blood does not diminish, another problem comes when the families of his victims demand it, it is here that Jennifer prepares to help him.

Finally, and as expected, Marvel’s greatest power is not dead. Hydra wants Morbius’s blood and they capture it to use it like guinea pig, but with the help of Spider-Man it manages to escape. Chances are these stories are not told at the same time, as they need material to work with for your next project, but this will depend on the acceptance of the first installment.