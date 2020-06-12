Rumors have been circulating for a few months that the former cast member of ‘The Office’ could start a day in the field of superhero film adaptations, and there are rumors about the characters that John Krasinski would be in the MCU.

On previous occasions, the actor has expressed that he was about to bring Captain America to life, but Chris Evans turned out to be the one.

Krasinski was also considered to play Star-Lord in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, again he was surpassed by another Chris, resulting in Pratt who took the role.

Since the news was released, at the last Comic-Con, that Marvel would present its version of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, have circulated on social networks, several fan-arts about possible actors who could play characters.

The first of the characters that John Krasinski would be in the MCU is precisely the leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed richards, same that the actor has indicated would like to do.

But, he is not the only leader that he could represent, since there is also the possibility that the mutant will live. Cyclops, a role that has been developed by James Marsden, Tye Sheridan.

Another role I could play is that of Richard Rider, the hero known as Not going, a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, hence the name, for which he gained superhuman abilities, including increased strength, flight, and resistance to injury.

John Krasinski could also play certain cosmic characters, such as Adam Warlock, who was referred to at the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, although it exists within the MCU, it is unknown where his debut will be seen.

The last of the possible characters that John Krasinski would be in the MCU is one of the most popular, the herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer, Same as although it was already presented in a movie, Marvel fans ask that it be shown in all its glory within the MCU.

What other character do you think Krasinski could be in the MCU?