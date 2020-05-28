Despite the fact that actor Chris Hemsworth could soon leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), said franchise would present another version of the god of thunder including already that of Jane Foster, who will be this third Thor? Could it be Thorangutan Odinson or Ultimate Thor would be introduced to Marvel Studios?

Recall that in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actress Natalie Portman will return to the series to once again play Jane Foster, but this time she will have the ability to hold the Mjölnir in order to become the new defender of Asgard. Some think that with this They would replace Hemsworth.

The above is not a fact, but apparently Marvel Studios would no longer be taking the actor into account for projects of the following phases such as ‘Secret Wars’, where Ultimate Thor would be introduced, personified by another actor who has not yet been chosen.

According to the We Got This Covered portal, the company plans that the adaptation of the graphic novel be developed in the multiverses. featuring the doppelgängers of the original heroes of the MCU, so Ultimate Thor would be one of them.

This version of the Norse deity created by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch, depicts a rougher, more violent, more realistic troubled superhero, in fact it is thought at some point in the comics that he is a man who delusions to be a god, reason why it invented all an armor and weapon to create rays to its will. Something similar happens to Thor from the MCU in his first movie when nobody believes him about his origin.

It is unknown how Ultimate Thor would be introduced to Marvel Studios, so it is likely that in the not too distant future they will start releasing more details of both the character and the live-action of ‘Secret Wars’, which could be the next mega event of the MCU.