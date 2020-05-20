He hasn’t made his debut in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ yet and the Jedi is already managing to monopolize the reflectors of the series And it is that after gaining the affection and admiration of the fans of ‘Star Wars’ after his appearance in ‘Clone Wars’, Ahsoka Tano would appear in the Obi-Wan series, which could help the show finally take off.

Since it was revealed that Disney was working on a new series about Obi-Wan, the production has had major setbacks, as after the rumor emerged that the show had been canceled, the mouse company announced that they were rewriting the script and making some changes and these apparently include the addition of Ahsoka Tano.

According to sources from The Illuminerdi, Rosario Dawson will be in charge of playing Ahsoka Tano in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ and everything indicates that the studio is already in talks with her so that she also appears in the Obi-Wan series, projects that would add to the series that Disney wants to carry out on this powerful Jedi, since he wants to take advantage of the great popularity that the character currently has.

As we know, In ‘Clone Wars’, Ahsoka and Obi-Wan have a great relationship, so it wouldn’t be difficult to incorporate the Jedi into the new series, which is rumored to take place after the events seen in ‘Revenge of the Sith,’ so Ahsoka could be responsible for telling Obi-Wan that the man Found underneath Darth Vader’s mask is Anakin Skywalker.

This because of the official ‘Star Wars’ canon has never explained how Obi-Wan managed to discover that Anakin had survived on Mustafar, something that Ahsoka knows after having fought with Darth Vader in ‘Rebels’ and having established an emotional encounter with him, so now the Jedi would take the mission of finding Obi-Wan and letting him know this fact.

Although at first the character was not well received by the public, now it has become one of the most popular, so no wonder Ahsoka Tano would appear in the Obi-Wan series, but for now we hope to see her in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ and since behind the series is Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, we do not doubt that they will manage to take the character to the next level.