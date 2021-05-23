Not, it’s not just a cheap car anymore. Is new generation Dacia Sandero and his Stepway version, the one tested in this case, have given a giant leap in any aspect, but especially in touch and car quality, in comfort, dynamic behavior or sense of security.

Yes Before it could be a vehicle focused on those looking for a car at the lowest possible price, being aware that you had to give up too many things in various aspects, now the Sandero becomes a fully recommended option for those who need a practical carWithout further ado, with the advantage of being the cheapest of all those that can offer so much space, power, versatility and even a cost of use as low as it in the case of opting for the LPG version.

Dacia Sandero Stepway ECO-G

To test the Dacia Sandero Stepway on gas

There are two engines in the range, one of gasoline and another made on it, of LPG, but with a different performance in the case of using this fuel: 101 CV instead of 91 if, as I said, you moved exclusively with gasoline, something not recommended for different reasons.

Unless you do not have an LPG refueling point within a more or less reasonable range of action or you want to avoid at all costs the major technical inspections that a gas vehicle must have, I can’t think of any compelling reason for choosing the exclusively gasoline versions: the LPG versions, called ECO-G, only cost 380 euros more, They do not lose luggage capacity and also have, due to the propulsion technology they use, the ECO environmental label.

Likewise, of the two finishes available –Essential, for € 13,020 in the case of ECO-G and Comfot, for € 1,000 more—, It is interesting to opt for the second, not only because of its greater standard equipment, but because it also opens the doors to be able to add several very useful elements that cannot be added at a basic level. That said, we are now going to analyze the car more thoroughly.

SPACE

Dacia Sandero Stepway Eco-GFront width 137 cm Rear width 130 cm Front height 97/104 cm Rear height 94 cm Legroom 70 cm Luggage compartment 328 liters

Dacia Sandero Stepway Eco-G 2021: more for less

In the case of version LPG, not only should you commit to always use this fuel as much as possible for purely environmental reasons —11% less CO2 emissions allow you to benefit from their ECO label-, but due to weight factors: the cost of use is infinitely better than using gasoline, but, in addition, in the case of the Sandero, the level of performance is also higher, something exceptional in gas versions, either LPG or CNG.

That difference is because Dacia has adapted the engine so that they have a different performance depending on the fuel they use, getting 10 CV in the case of using LPG. Translated to practical exercises, the differences are far from anecdotal since the advantage translates into better recoveries and clearly faster accelerations.

Dacia Sandero Stepway ECO-G

And I emphasize this last exercise, perhaps less representative in real life than overtaking – they are the ones that truly measure the mechanical agility of the car on stage, traffic and real use – because what makes the most difference in the performance of this engine using one or the other fuel is its response at high speed. In other words, and as a recommendation, if you need to scratch as long as possible to perform an exercise safely, do not hesitate to use the gearbox, turn the engine up and take advantage of those 10 extra HP that are precisely there .

The Dacia Sandero Stepway Eco-G in normal driving

In normal driving you will hardly distinguish, due to noise or vibration –it is an engine that does not rotate regularly at low speed– If you are using another type of fuel – you have a switch to do it, although it automatically selects LPG -, and if anything, you will notice that you have to sink the accelerator a bit more when you use gasoline to get moving with the ease that it does. when you use LPG.

It is not a fast car, but it is very honest and with a minimum of involvement allows you to move comfortably on a day-to-day basis, move comfortably on trips while maintaining legal speeds or even move safely through second-order races without having the feeling of going with the rope around your neck when you have to overtake.

Dacia Sandero Stepway ECO-G: this is its interior.

Dacia Sandero Stepway Eco-G 2021: its consumption

But going back to the type of fuel, there is still a much greater reason why the gas tank reserves it, solely and exclusively, for cold starting – it is done automatically by the system itself, and it is so a little what you consume under these conditions that it wouldn’t hurt if you “wasted” some gasoline on a regular basis to “refresh” the tank. I am referring to consumption, and not so much to the data in absolute value – it spends more with LPG, due to its lower calorific power – as to the cost of use.

To make it easier for you to compare the official data – expressed in kg / 100 – and those that you will read on your trip computer –has data for each type of fuel, something that is greatly appreciated– We have translated them all to liters per 100 km —easy using the LPG density data, 507.6 kg / m3.

CONSUMPTION

Dacia Sandero Stepway Eco-GConsumption in the city 8.5 l / 100 km Consumption on the road 7.4 l / 100 km Average consumption 7.84 l / 100 km

So, speaking in euros and giving as an example road and motorway trips at their corresponding rates, using LPG means saving € 2.6 and € 3.8 / 100 km, respectively. Its cost of use would therefore be practically similar to a diesel car of its power and size, with the disadvantage in the case of this Sandero Stepway – due to width, aerodynamics, height, etc – that consumption is not as uniform as in a diesel car: if you travel fast or usually drive at speed, the figures leave optimal derives. . Either way, in a few kilometers you would amortize those 380 euros that the LPG version costs more than the gasoline version.

Dacia Sandero Stepway ECO-G: trunk.

Dacia Sandero Stepway Eco-G 2021: more poise

Whatever you put your eye, the Dacia Sandero quickly reveals that it is a much more careful car, of higher quality and clearly better done than the last generation, an evolution that is even more evident when rolling: also its damping, ride quality or behavior are closer to the standard of a modern car in its category.

BENEFITS

Dacia Sandero Stepway Eco-GAccel. 0-100 km / h 12.06 seconds Accel. 0-1000 meters 33.71 seconds Overtaking 20-50 km / h 3.41 s Overtaking 80-120 km / h 9.4 s Braking from 120 km / h 56 meters

The The first and best impression you get behind the wheel is that it looks like a car projected on asphalt on a very wide platform, offering very good poise at all times. The steering – now electric – also transmits more and better information than before – despite the fact that it has a somewhat “dubious” assistance, with somewhat random variations in firmness – and, in general, it is a car that conveys a high sense of easily do what you indicate and obey without brusqueness, although with some slowness.

Dacia Sandero Stepway ECO-G.

The damping has a first stroke where there is more spring effect than shock absorber —In pronounced potholes, it initially responds more with rebound than with progressive extension, especially on the rear axle—, but it does not compromise comfort or quality of potholes, being satisfactory when driving on very broken asphalt or even on an easy track. That is where Dacia can once again demonstrate another of its strengths, its reliability and durability, this time with a more ingenious metamorphosis of the low-cost production concept.