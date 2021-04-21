Not everything is vaccines, we must continue with caution against covid-19, says doctor | Video

“We must take into account the data not only in our country, in the US, but globally, this is a pandemic” and we must continue to take precautions before relaxing against the covid-19 pandemic, says the Dra. Flor Muñoz-Rivas. The professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, insists that we are still very short in the percentage of vaccination and that, the worst thing is that there are still coronavirus infections because people are no longer respecting the use of masks and measures protection, which were met at the beginning of the pandemic.