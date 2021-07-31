Not everything is market

Share with you one of my favorite songs from that great group that was Abba and that I am listening to all morning. It was their last big hit, in 1981, before disbanding. The lyrics are hard and powerful, they speak of a love break, just when the two couples had divorced. Part of his life was in those lyrics, it is very emotional. With Abba’s usual magical sound and a magnificent Agnetha throughout the performance of the song.

One of us

